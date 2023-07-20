RPS 205 hosts job fair to help alleviate job shortages

ROCKFORD — Rockford Public School District held a hiring event today looking to fill more than 100 positions.
At the event, there were several booths set up to speak with those looking to fill positions as well as opportunities to apply there.
With shortages for both bus drivers and teachers having been an issue, the hiring event looked to help eliminate some of the stress for both the district and its educators.
One RPS employee shared the importance of being fully staffed and how students success depends on it daily.
"It's important to fill these positions because we need to do what's best for our students. We want to make sure our students have a great education and to have a great education we need to make sure we have the right people in front of them to help them in school," said Jason Pope, the Director of Recruitment.
Edustaff is a company that staffs paraprofessionals and substitute teachers to RPS 205. With a shortage present, the company said that working to have a full staff is just their way of ensuring that the school year goes smoothly for both the students and educators.
"We want to help RPS 205 as much as possible. We want all the students to be successful, the teachers to feel supported, and again, to give back to the community and help the principals as well," said Cari Picchioni, an employee for Edustaff.
Starkya Haney attended the hiring event as an applicant and is motivated to get into the career field as a way to support.
"I want to be able to empower kids and let them know it doesn't matter how old you are you can still get back on track," Haney said.
Rmaunie Brocks also attended as an applicant and said her motivation for getting into the field comes from a personal place.
"I was an RPS 205 student myself so I kind of know kind of the struggles and the advantages that I can have with graduating from RPS 205," Brocks said.
Haney is also a mother to RPS 205 students and adds that filling these much-needed positions, and quickly, is the key to providing some of the resources the district has been lacking, and ensuring students' success as the new school year gets underway.
"I have to get my ball rolling before they get their ball rolling because once school starts there's no stopping and it's only possible with things like this where we actually reach out for the community to find people to help out so the kids can move freely and more comfortably. With the more support we have the better we can run," Haney said.
RPS 205 plans to hold another hiring event later this summer before school starts back.