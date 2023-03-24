 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. North to northwest winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Roads will become snow covered and travel will become
difficult for a period early Saturday morning during the period
of heaviest snow. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty
winds may result in downed tree limbs and sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates up to 2 inches per hour are
likely late tonight into mid-morning Saturday. The expected
heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

RPS 205 board member candidates, speak out on important issues ahead of election

  • Updated
  • 0
RPS generic pic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With local consolidated elections taking place on April 4th, two opposing RPS 205 school board candidates are emphasizing issues most important to them, and the changes they want to bring to Sub - District A. 

Lisa Jackson, former RPS 205 school board member, and Denise Pearson, current Sub - District A board member, are both looking to bring changes such as raising literacy levels by the third grade, lowering the expulsion rate, and raising the graduation rate. 

For Jackson, raising the graduation rate amongst minorities is most important to her. 

When I left the board in 2017, we graduated roughly about 60 percent of all black students in four years,” Jackson said. 

“[In] 2022, five years later, we're barely graduating 50 percent of all black students in Sub- District A. So in five years, we see a 10% decrease. That is alarming.”

Pearson, wanting to implement more early education opportunities. 

“If a child missed early childhood education, they have a really difficult time adapting to kindergarten,” Pearson said.

“So that's when you see behavior issues developing, they become very frustrated with that environment.”

