RPS 205 board member candidates, speak out on important issues ahead of election

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With local consolidated elections taking place on April 4th, two opposing RPS 205 school board candidates are emphasizing issues most important to them, and the changes they want to bring to Sub - District A.
Lisa Jackson, former RPS 205 school board member, and Denise Pearson, current Sub - District A board member, are both looking to bring changes such as raising literacy levels by the third grade, lowering the expulsion rate, and raising the graduation rate.
For Jackson, raising the graduation rate amongst minorities is most important to her.
When I left the board in 2017, we graduated roughly about 60 percent of all black students in four years,” Jackson said.
“[In] 2022, five years later, we're barely graduating 50 percent of all black students in Sub- District A. So in five years, we see a 10% decrease. That is alarming.”
Pearson, wanting to implement more early education opportunities.
“If a child missed early childhood education, they have a really difficult time adapting to kindergarten,” Pearson said.
“So that's when you see behavior issues developing, they become very frustrated with that environment.”