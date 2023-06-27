RPS 205 approves $2.5 million deal to lease weapon detection systems for five schools

ROCKFORD — RPS 205 green lights a big commitment to school safety.
On Tuesday, RPS 205 Board members approved a deal with Evolv weapons scanners at East, Guilford, Jefferson and Auburn High Schools as well as Roosevelt Community Education Center.
The deal will cost the district nearly $2.5 million and keep the detection systems at the district over the next four years.
Evolv has weapon detection systems at more than 400 schools and all Six Flags across the country.
13 Investigates got records from RPS 205 that show 55 weapons have been caught at Auburn High School between 2018 and March of 2023, however, the highest concentration of weapons came last year with 17 weapons being caught at the school.
Board President Denise Pearson said she hopes the measure cuts down on the chance that RPS schools could see a tragic display of violence. She said at the board meeting that she hopes the measure is just one of many steps the board will take in the future to improve school safety.
Board Member Paul Carpenter was the only board member who voted no, saying he believes Evolv is over-promising how much safer the systems make schools, and that the district should push for a shorter lease agreement.
With the item passed, the systems are scheduled to be up and running by the new school year.