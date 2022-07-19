RPD Starts Annual Basketball Skills Camp

The Rockford Police Department started their annual basketball skills camp this week. The camp offers hours of basketball drills and games, as well as dinner at the end of the day.
RPD Deputy Chief Mike Dalke says that the camp is a good way for the kids to get to know the officers. “Again, it’s just part of that letting the kids see that we’re normal people… they can trust us, if there’s a problem they can come to the police station, they’ve had camp here before, there’s no intimidation factor.”
Marcus Hill, an RPD officer, coaches the camp every year. He says that they’re teaching more than just basketball. “The kids aren’t just learning basketball skills, they’re also learning about law, the different things that they need to know about, that they might not be learning in school already”
This is the 5th year that the RPD has run the camp.