RPD introduces new crime-fighting app called 'Tip 411'

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Residents in Rockford can now utilize a new tool to help solve crime in the area.
The Rockford police department will be utilizing Tip 411 moving forward.
"We're constantly working with the community and working on ways to improve our communication and our relationships across the board. Tip 411 is another avenue which will allow us to keep those lines of communication open with one another," Rockford Police Chief, Carla Redd said.
It's a service allowing residents to send in tips to police anonymously through your phone or online.
Chief Carla Redd says Tip 411 is utilized through thousands of agencies nationwide.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara sees this as a great tool to help citizens feel more comfortable coming forward.
"Far too often, we know there's witnesses and they're just not coming forward. I would just say we need that information. Our families that are suffering tremendous loss and grieving need that information," Mayor Tom McNamara said.
Chief Redd said Tip 411 will also be used to share community events going on through the city of Rockford and Rockford police department.