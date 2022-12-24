 Skip to main content
Rosie's Coffee Company Grand Opening

Rosies

PECATONICA (WREX) Rosie's Coffee Company celebrates its grand opening after two years of working towards starting a new business.

Rosie's Coffee Company in Pecatonica is had their Grand Opening welcoming customers from the surrounding the community. 

People not only from Pecatonica but Rockford and surrounding communities came to get a coffee and congratulate owners Meghan and Alex Thayer on their success. 

The former garage now transformed coffee company also features a vintage clothing from both the Pecatonica and Winnebago area. 

The owners say they are happy to see this day finally come. 

"Honestly, I've been taking a lot of the orders the entire morning and making a lot of the drinks and it's been absolutely crazy. Sometimes at the moment I'm just going so fast and not thinking about it and there's that one order and I'm like oh wow this is real, someone pinch me. It's pretty crazy just to see everyone here,” Meghan Thayer. 

Rosie's Coffee Company will be open Monday through Saturdays from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.. 