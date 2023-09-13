Rosh Hashanah: What to know about Judaism's holiest day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rosh Hashanah, commonly known as the Jewish New Year, celebrates the start of repentance and new beginnings, followed by 10 days of reflection known as the 'Days of Awe'. Local temple leaders share why Rosh Hashanah is the most important holiday to the Judaism faith.

"Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are our most important holidays of the year," Rabbi Bina Wing from Temple Beth - El said.

"A lot of times people think that Hanukkah is the most important because it happens to fall near Christmas...but really, these are our most important holidays of the year."

In the Hebrew Calendar, Rosh Hashanah lands on the first day of the seventh month, however, in the Gregorian calendar, this day differs each year, sometimes landing in September or even October.

Rosh Hashanah is followed by ten days of deep interpersonal reflection. It is a day to forgive others, ask for forgiveness, and most importantly, ask God for forgiveness.

"I would say the primary focus of the days is what we call 'teshuvah', or repentance," Wing said.

"It's kind of a turning, and we reflect on what we were, what we had done in the past year, what we're proud of, what we're less proud of and then it culminates with the Day of Atonement."

At the end of the ten Days of Awe, the holiday Yom Kippur is recognized, known as the holiest day in Judiasm, where believers fast for the entirety of the day, prompted by a feast the night before. During Yom Kippur is when believers ask for forgiveness, repent of their sins, and prepare for the new year ahead.

Most congregations hold special services and celebrations for both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, including special prayer books, dinners, and ceremonial activities.

"We sound the shofar, which is a ram's horn," Wing said.

"That signals the beginning of the new year and reminds us of our brokenness and the goals that we have."

Unique foods to celebrate and reflect include apples with honey to signify the sweetness of a new year, and a circular sweet bread called Chalah that represents the ending of a circular cycle of life.

Those who celebrate normally take time off of work or school to celebrate and take this time of reflection.

Unlike the traditional New Year, Rosh Hashanah demonstrates a more somber and reflective time of year.

This year, Rosh Hashanah takes place on September 15th and 16th, with Yom Kippur taking place on September 24th and 25th.