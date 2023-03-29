Rosenberg Moon Habitat from Rockford's Ingersoll Machine Tools named 'Coolest Thing Made in Illinois'

SPRINGFIELD — Out of 250 entries, the Rosenberg Moon Habitat made by Ingersoll Machine Tools in Rockford is the winner of the 2023 "Makers Madness" Contest, being crowned the title of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
Sponsored by Comcast Business and hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers' Association, the bracket-style competition honors the incredible work of manufacturers across Illinois.
A recent study found that the impact of manufacturing in Illinois is estimated to be between $580 billion and $611 billion every year, which is the biggest industry share to the state's Gross Domestic Product.
Over eight weeks, 300,000 votes were cast to decide the winner of the competition.
“Congratulations to the Rosenberg Moon Habitat made by Ingersoll Machine Tools for being named the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Illinois. The habitat represents the very best of our state’s manufacturing industry, where creativity and determination turn dreams into reality— including living on the moon,” said Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.
“We are proud of the wide variety of products featured throughout this year’s competition, and hope this contest shines a light on the important work taking place on factory floors across Illinois every day.”
“Illinois is a state built around innovation— from the Ferris Wheel to the dishwasher to the zipper. The best of that legacy continues to shine through with Makers Madness and the Rosenberg Moon Habitat by Ingersoll Machine Tools,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“This team quite literally reached for the stars and imagined a future of space travel and habitation that inspires us all. To them and to all the participants, congratulations, and thank you for all you do to make Illinois a hub of innovation.”
“Ingersoll is humbled by this recognition and proud to be in the company of these amazing manufacturing organizations. The Rosenberg Space Habitat is a current concept for humankinds first lunar colony and was printed on the large, Ingersoll Master Print 3X platform. Our mission of advancing the possibilities of manufacturing and human exploration is a challenge we readily accept,” said Jeff Ahrstrom, CEO of Ingersoll Machine Tools.
“Our 131-year history in Rockford demonstrates that the manufacturing challenges of today are the standards of tomorrow; Ingersoll will be there to meet those challenges and move American manufacturing forward. Thank you to our 200+ person team of machine tool professionals – you conceive, develop, and realize the challenging solutions manufacturers demand in space, air, land and sea. The future of Illinois manufacturing is bright and the possibilities for Illinois manufacturers even brighter.”
“Comcast Business congratulates the Rosenberg Moon Habitat for being named The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois 2023. This year’s contest was out of this world,” said Sean McCarthy, Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives.
“It was a star-studded push to the end, and we congratulate every maker of all the awesome products manufactured here in Illinois that made it to the finals. You’ve made the State of Illinois proud today.”