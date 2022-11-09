Rosecrance named approved provider for veteran care

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rosecrance, a national leader in mental health and addiction treatment, has been named an approved provider through the Veterans Administration Community Care Network (VA-CCN.)
This affiliation will enable veterans to receive specialized care close to home when a VA facility isn't located nearby.
“We’re proud that as a VA-CCN-approved provider, Rosecrance can provide hope and healing for the people who laid their lives on the line for our freedom,” said Florian Program Director Dan DeGryse, CEAP, CADC, LAP/C.
“VA-CCN is a godsend for many because they can get help right away, in their own community, and know that it will be the best care available.”
The VA-CCN partnership comes at a time when demand for veterans' services is increasing.
With more military involvement across the globe in recent years, and mental health being openly promoted, more people are reaching out for resources.
Veterans will be able to receive services through the Rosecrance Florian Program, which offers veterans and first responders access to outcome-informed residential treatment, as well as outpatient care designed to meet the needs of this population.
Specialized programming incorporates occupational factors and traumas, along with peer support, therapeutic recreation, individual, group, and family counseling.
For clients who lack secure lodging, Rosecrance also offers a transitional housing program.
Veterans interested in Rosecrance treatment through the VA-CNN are encouraged to learn more about the process to acquire a referral.
VA physicians can contact Rosecrance's VA-CNN VIP line at 815-222-7180 with questions or to begin a referral.
Rosecrance serves over 50,000 people at more than 60 locations, advancing its mission to provide help, hope, and lasting recovery to children, youth, adults and families.