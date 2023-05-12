'Rosecrance Flower Day' raises money for mental health services

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Rosecrance recently held their 'Rosecrance Flower Day' at Gensler Gardens, with 50% of all profits going directly to mental health services, providing for clients who are not able to fund these services.
"It helps [patients] access a continuum of care. So that could be anything from being assessed for a mental health or substance use disorder," the Executive Director of Rosecrance, Sally Draper said.
"All the way through the course of treatment, which could include counseling, therapeutic recreation, family support, there's just so many, so many beneficial things that come out of this kind of fundraiser."
As both a Mother's Day sale and an ode to Mental Health Awareness Month, hundreds of people came out to purchase flowers for their mothers.
"It is more than just buying flowers. Last year, we helped over 100 families through our charity care," the Director of Development for Rosecrance, Zach Satterlee, said.
"It's incredibly valuable, not only to come out and purchase these flowers, but those who purchased them might find themselves experiencing some of the positive benefits of gardening and working outside that it does for your mental health."
In previous 'Flower Days', more than $25,000 has been raised in one day.
You can still support mental health services for the remainder of the month of May, through 'Round Up Rosecrance' at all Kelley's Market Convenience stores, by rounding up your total to the next whole dollar. 100% of those proceeds will go to Rosecrance.