Roscoe's Forest City Gear celebrates the life of Chairman Fred Young

ROSCOE, Ill. — On July 19, Forest City Gear, a family-owned manufacturer of gears used in various applications, announced that the company's Chairman and Former President has passed away.

Fred Young, Chairman and Former President, peacefully passed away on July 17 surrounded by family.

Young was the second generation of company leadership, along with his wife Wendy, for more than 50 years.

The Young and Forest City Gear families are grateful for support of the industry and community during this tough time.

Services for Young will be held on Sunday, July 23 at Grace Funeral and Cremation Services, located at 4301 N. Main Street in Rockford.

The visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m.

To view a live stream of the service, follow this link.

The Obituary for Fred Young can also be found online.