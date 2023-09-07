Roscoe's Fall Festival parade route released

ROSCOE, Ill. — Looking forward to the Roscoe Fall Festival Parade coming up on Sunday, September 10?

The 53rd annual event runs from September 8 through September 10 and will feature carnival rides, entertainment, and a kiddie costume parade.

The Village of Roscoe Police Department has released a parade route map to help you secure your favorite spot!

The parade route is going to be shut down to all traffic starting at 10:15 a.m.

Parade participants will set up on the Main Street from McDonald Road to Bridge Street.