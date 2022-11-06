Roscoe YMCA host Pedal for Parkinsons class

ROSCOE (WREX) — The YMCA in Roscoe held a fundraiser and raffle today for their Parkinson patient spin classes. These classes are designed to help those with the condition increase their mobility.
Statistics have shown that riding an indoor stationary bike can reduce Parkinson's fine motor symptoms. The YMCA Roscoe branch did just that today, hosting their annual spin-a-thon to help raise awareness and support for their Pedaling for Parkinson's
"What we do with the spin-a-thon is raise funds to pay for the instructors, for bike repair, we also like to enable do something really nice for our Parkinson's patients because it's Parkinson's awareness month,” said Stacy Hill, Event Specialist.
Spin class attendee Tom McGinniss states that no one wants to get that diagnosis but by attending classes like this "we are all here to support each other so it's very good for all of us to get pedaling and work together".
McGinniss continues to say, "these classes are great for me to be able to live a normal life like go out hiking and do whatever I want to do."
The Roscoe YMCA host this annual event to not only help people battle this immobilizing condition but to also give them a place to come together.
The Regular Parkinson's program is held Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:15 to Noon according to Event Specialist Stacy Hill.