Roscoe recently approved pavilion for Founders Park underway with some challenges

ROSCOE — Plans for Roscoe's recently approved pavilion in Founders Park are underway but that comes with a few minor setbacks.

Earlier this month the Roscoe Village Board approved the pavilion to be built with the exception of no amplified sound, but they did not approve a one year grace period to build a parking lot for the pavilion, which is creating some challenges for the Roscoe Township who is heading the project.

Elizabeth Lindquist, Roscoe Township Trustee, explains, “It was going to enable us to put the money that we wanted to invest in the pavilion and walking paths and the rest of phase 2 of Founders Park into that section of Founders Park, so its made it that more difficult for us because parking lots are a pretty expensive component to building.”

Now the Township is working to fulfill the parking requirement while building the pavilion all while trying to have the project complete before next fall.

Bob Nowicki, Roscoe Township Supervisor adds, “We had a slight delay at the village putting some restrictions to accommodate neighbors in the area from noise, parking, and traffic flow. So if there's any way we can make up for lost time we will definitely try to speed the process up.”

The 17 acre Founders Park will also consist of an oak savannah with a built in mile of walking paths in addition to the pavilion.

Architect Daniel Saavedra, says, “It's definitely a facility that's going to be used for family events in the Roscoe area, we don't have a place where we can do those things.”

Roscoe Township Historical Society is making progress on restoring the historical Cross home that's become a vital part of the vision for Founders Park.

“So we're still going to have a really beautiful local history themed park that can be enjoyed by all residents of all ages here in Roscoe, and we're going to keep doing whatever we have to do to keep making that happen,” says Lindquist.

The Township is matching the funds for the project provided through a state grant so there is a push to have this project complete by next fall.

Once the final design is approved the township is hoping to start construction of the pavilion in the next 3 months.