Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans to retire after medical concerns

ROSCOE — The Village of Roscoe announced Monday that Chief Jamie Evans will be retiring from her tenure with the Roscoe Police Department.
Chief Evans began her law enforcement career with the Village 25 years ago and has lead the department as Chief for the last 14 years.
Chief Evans oversaw the evolution of the Roscoe PD into a state-of-the-art law enforcement agency.
To do this, Chief Evans oversaw the construction of a new Police Department in 2018, modernizing the department fleet, and most recently, navigating the process of securing Tier One status through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
The accreditation places Roscoe Police Department among the top departments in Illinois.
Due to medical concerns, Chief Evans' career in law enforcement has been cut short, but she will still apply her dedication and passion for the community to numerous charities and cancer awareness organizations.
Acting Chief Sam Hawley will be presented for appointment as Chief Evans' successor and up upon an affirmative vote, will be sworn in at the Village Board meeting on April 4 at 6:30 p.m.
As a 25-year veteran of the Roscoe Police Department, Acting Chief Hawley has served as both Detective and Deputy Chief.
A retirement ceremony will be held for Chief Evans at a Special Board meeting scheduled for April 11 at 6:00 p.m.