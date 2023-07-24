Roscoe man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for firearm, drug-trafficking

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A local man has been sentenced to almost nine years in federal prison for the crimes of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, as well as having a firearm to advance his drug-trafficking activities.

24-year-old Roscoe resident Xzavior Smith pleaded guilty earlier this year to intentionally having cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute both drugs.

Smith also had a Glock 19 pistol to advance his drug trafficking crimes.

At that time, U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston in Rockford sentenced Smith to eight years and 10 months in federal prison.

On June 14, 2021, Freeport Police officers tried to pull Smith's car over.

Smith refused, then accelerated and ignored traffic signs while speeding towards Durand.

A short time later, the Stephenson County Sheriff's Department tried to stop Smith on Route 75.

Again, Smith did not stop and again accelerated away from the scene. Smith reached speeds of up to 113 miles per hour.

Eventually, Smith pulled his car into a private driveway and ran away from his car, discarding bags of cocaine and fentanyl and a loaded Glock pistol with an extended magazine.

The magazine was loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition.

Smith was later found by pursuing members of law enforcement.