Roscoe man found guilty on sexual assault charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Roscoe man has been found guilty on several charges including aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Matthew Harkey was found guilty on Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, Home Invasion, and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse after breaking into a Rockford home in March of 2019.
When the victim arrived home, Harkey hit her on the head.
He then duct taped a ski mask to her head, forced her into the trunk of her car, and drove her to his mother’s house on McDonald Road in Roscoe, Illinois.
Harkey took the victim to the basement, handcuffed her to a weight bench, took off her clothes, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.
During the officer’s investigation, they learned that Harkey had rented a vehicle the day before the attack.
The vehicle was located being driven in Winnebago County that same day.
When officers with the Illinois State Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s office attempted to stop the vehicle, it took off at speeds over 100 MPH on Perryville Rd.
Eventually, Harkey crashed his vehicle and was thrown from the car.
He was taken to the hospital where he remained in the custody of the Illinois State Police before being transferred to Roscoe Police.
Harkey could face a max of 112 years in prison.
The case is set for sentencing on June 10, 2022