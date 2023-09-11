Roscoe man dies after car overturns in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — Today around 6:27 a.m., the Boone County Sheriff and District #3 Fire personnel responded to an accident in the 1900 block of Hunter Road.

Investigations showed that a Jeep Cherokee being driven by 18-year-old Roscoe resident Jacob Torgeson, was traveling westbound on Hunter Road.

His car left the roadway on the south side of the road, crossed over the roadway into the ditch on the north side, and turned over.

Torgeson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-2144 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.