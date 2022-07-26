Roscoe man arrested on multiple child pornography felonies

ROCKFORD -- On Tuesday, July 26, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 officials arrested Gavin Fraser, a 20-year-old Roscoe male resident.
Fraser was arrested for 2 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony) and 2 counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography (Class X.)
On July 26, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force 2 team carried out a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of Night Owl Lane in Roscoe following a child pornography investigation.
Evidence officials found at the scene led to Fraser's arrest.
Fraser was taken to the Winnebago County Jail where he awaits a bond hearing.
The investigation remains open and on-going.