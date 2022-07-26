 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AMBER Alert Canceled...

The following message is transmitted at the request of the
Illinois State Police.

The AMBER alert issued early today for the Maywood Police
Department has been canceled.

Roscoe man arrested on multiple child pornography felonies

  • Updated
  • 0
Gavin Fraser

ROCKFORD -- On Tuesday, July 26, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 officials arrested Gavin Fraser, a 20-year-old Roscoe male resident.

Fraser was arrested for 2 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony) and 2 counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography (Class X.)

On July 26, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force 2 team carried out a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of Night Owl Lane in Roscoe following a child pornography investigation.

Evidence officials found at the scene led to Fraser's arrest.

Fraser was taken to the Winnebago County Jail where he awaits a bond hearing.

The investigation remains open and on-going.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com