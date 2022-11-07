 Skip to main content
Roscoe man arrested after attack, breaking into neighbor's home

ROSCOE (WREX) — A 43-year-old Roscoe man was arrested on November 5 for breaking into a neighbor's home and attacking the residents inside.

On November 5 around 9:05 p.m., the Roscoe Police Department responded to a call of an unknown domestic issue on the 500 block of Santolina Drive.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found that the suspect broke into a neighbor's house and attacked the two people inside. 

The suspect was found in this home and arrested.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office approved the following charges:

Timothy Noonen, 43, Roscoe

Home Invasion (Class X Felony)

Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony)

Battery (Class A Misdemeanor)