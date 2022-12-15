Roscoe family displaced after heavy fire damages garage, home

ROSCOE, Ill. — A family and dog are displaced Friday after an early morning garage fire caused extensive damage to their home in Roscoe.
The Rockton Fire Department was called to a residential fire at the 3900 block of Joan Drive in Roscoe at 2:17 a.m. on Thursday morning.
When firefighters arrived, they observed heavy fire in the garage that was rapidly moving into the home.
All three occupants of the home escaped without any injury before fire crews arrived.
The engine operator initiated the first knock down with the deck gun while firefighters went ahead and made an aggressive interior attack.
Interior fire crews rescued the family dog from the basement.
It took about 20 minutes for the fire to be brought under control.
Property damage was extensive and the occupants are displaced.
The American Red Cross stepped in to help the family and pets find temporary shelter.
Fire crews remained on the scene for several hours extinguishing hot spots.
Damage estimates have not been determined and the cause of the fire is under investigation.