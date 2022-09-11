Roscoe Fall Festival parade canceled due to weather

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following counties, in north central Illinois,
Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois,
McHenry.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 956 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated an area of very heavy
rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means flooding is imminent or may already be
occurring. Persons along rivers, creeks, and other waterways should
take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following counties, in north central Illinois,
Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois,
McHenry.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through
tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with
amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Roscoe Fall Festival parade canceled due to weather

By James Stratton

ROSCOE (WREX) — A local parade scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to heavy rain.

Village officials have canceled this year's Fall Festival Parade, scheduled to step off at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Organizers say the heavy rain overnight and into the day today poses a threat to public safety, adding they do not want to "diminish the quality of the event for any brave attendees."

Officials say there is no alternate rain date due to the "logistics involved in coordinating such an event."

This year marked the 112th annual festival, one of the longest running events in the Stateline.

