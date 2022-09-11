Roscoe Fall Festival parade canceled due to weather

ROSCOE (WREX) — A local parade scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to heavy rain.
Village officials have canceled this year's Fall Festival Parade, scheduled to step off at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Organizers say the heavy rain overnight and into the day today poses a threat to public safety, adding they do not want to "diminish the quality of the event for any brave attendees."
Officials say there is no alternate rain date due to the "logistics involved in coordinating such an event."
This year marked the 112th annual festival, one of the longest running events in the Stateline.