Roscoe company recognized in nationwide list of fastest growing companies

ROSCOE (WREX) — A local roofing contractor is getting some attention.
Martin Exteriors, a roofing and siding company based in Roscoe has been recognized as one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2022 by The Financial Times.
The company ranked 115 out of 500 and ranks among big names such as Amazon, Pinterest, Wayfair, DocuSign, Tesla and Netflix. Martin Exteriors was one out of two Illinois companies who made it on the list.
Justin Martin, the owner, says it is an honor to be recognized for their hard work and will continue to create a positive work environment.
“We're going to continue the growth that we've had over the last several years. We’re just going to work to make sure that we do that responsibly, make sure we maintain the culture we have here at Martin Exteriors and make sure we have that environment where our employees want to show up every day,” Martin said.