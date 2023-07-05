Roscoe approves new pavilion near Founders Park

ROSCOE — After multiple pushbacks, Roscoe Village leaders unanimously approve a new pavilion near Founders Park.
The new construction will be almost entirely paid by grant money, but the project drew concern from some when it came to noise.
The pavilion would be near some housing, creating concerns that music or activities held at the pavilion would disturb neighbors.
After neighbor and community feedback, village leaders made a rule that would prevent any concerts or speakers at the pavilion, looking to prevent any friction with people who live nearby.
Roscoe Village Administrator Scott Sanders says community input was vital to make sure the village built something the vast majority of the community could support.
"The concern expressed by residents has been meaningful and I think its resulted in a change in the design of this facility and how it's going to be operated," Sanders said. "That's actually quite a bit of residential support now but certainly some mixed opinions."
A member of Roscoe Township tells WREX that it's unclear when the project would start or be finished.