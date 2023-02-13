Romance scams that steal hearts and bank account information

ROCKFORD — As Valentine's Day approaches, romance scams rise with victims facing embarrassment and financial losses averaging over $2,000.
According to a recent Pew Research Center study, three in 10 adults in the U.S. have used a dating website or app to find a romantic partner.
“Cyberspace is full of scammers eager to take advantage of lonely hearts,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.
“So, seeking romantic bliss online can have significant downsides, not just the loss of money, but serious emotional injury as well.”
Here's how the con works: You post a dating profile and a promising match comes up on your feed.
The match is good-looking, smart, funny, and personable.
The potential match claims to live in another part of the U.S. or to be abroad for business or military employment.
The match seems to like you and suggests to move your conversations off the phone app to a private channel like email or texting.
After the match has built up your trust, an emergency will crop up and they need money.
The match will promise to pay it back to you and that will never happen.
Instead, the match will keep asking for more until their victim realizes that they're being scammed.
In various similar ways, victims have lost hundreds of millions of dollars.
Horton adds, “Along with asking for money, the other major tip-off to the rip-off is scammers always make excuses why they can’t even meet in person, and usually refuse even a video meeting because profiles they use online are completely fabricated.”
The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker also received claims of fake dating websites where users are prompted to fill out a profile designed to steal money and personal information.
However, once users start browsing profiles, the site is riddled with red flags like incomplete profiles, lack of photos, and frequently-vanishing profiles.
Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau of how to avoid giving your heart and money to a scammer:
- If you want to use a dating service, check out business reviews and ratings.
- Do your research before you sign up. If an internet search of the dating website's name pulls up any adverse reports, avoid the site.
- Be aware of two major "tip offs to the rip-off":
- Scammers always make excuses to never meet up live and eventually they ask for money. Never give funds to anyone you haven't met in person.
- Be wary if your match asks you to send funds through wire transfer, money orders, or pre-paid cards, as these forms of payment are untraceable and cannot be returned.
- Use reverse image search. Scammers create very convincing profiles by using photos stolen from other users. If you think an account is fake, use reverse image search to see if their pictures are used on other profiles.
- Don't believe sad stories. Victims of romance scams are often prey to stories that tugs on the heartstrings and make victims want to help the scammer or their family.
- Take it slow. A red flag is someone who wants to get serious very quickly, but not meet first. Take your time to get to know your match and ensure it is who they say they are.
BBB urges anyone encountering a scam, whether they lose money or not, to report it to the BBB Scamtracker.