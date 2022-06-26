 Skip to main content
Rollover crash kills driver, injures passenger overnight in Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — One person was killed and another injured after a rollover crash in rural Stephenson County early Sunday morning.

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says Deputies were called to a rollover accident near U.S. 20 and Rink Rd. northwest of Freeport at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a car was found upside down in a field along U.S. 20 just west of the Rink Rd. intersection.

The driver of the car was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital where they later died. A passenger in the car was also taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

The names of the victims have not yet been released pending family notification.

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

13 News will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.

