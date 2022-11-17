 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockton's Dairyhäus part of the diverse 2022 Illinois Makers class

  • Updated
  • 0
Dairyhaus-Grand-Reopening.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that 30 small businesses — or "makers" — have been recognized as part of the Illinois Made program.

Every year, the Illinois Office of Tourism picks an array of small businesses that illustrate hidden gems, experiences, and one-of-a-kind products that make Illinois a great place to explore.

"I couldn't be prouder to announce the 2022 Illinois Makers class—the most representative of our diverse state since the inception of the Illinois Made program," said Governor JB Pritzker.

"Here in Illinois, we have it all: stunning wood carvings, mouthwatering pastries, and the most delicious barbeque in the nation—all thanks to our small businesses. With Small Business Saturday just around the corner, I encourage all residents and visitors to check out the 30 latest Makers that make Illinois, Illinois. Congratulations, Illinois Makers Class of 2022!"

The 2022 Illinois Makers class of 236 includes 19 businesses owned by women and/or people of color.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our Illinois economy, and their distinctive products and experiences help make communities unique and provide locals and visitors alike with many reasons to explore our great state. We're excited to announce the new class of Illinois Makers just in time for Small Business Saturday on November 26," said Sylvia I. Garcia, Director of DCEO, which includes the Illinois Office of Tourism.

"We are thrilled to have the most diverse group of new Illinois Makers this year, who offer products made in Illinois and that highlight their craft, history and unique experiences."

2022 List:

Chicago & Beyond (Chicago & surrounding suburbs)

Arcely's Bakery - Melrose Park, Franklin Park, Villa Park, and Cicero

Atrevete Confections - Montgomery

Chocolate Inspirations - Roselle

Dairyhäus - Rockton

Dangela's Dumplings - Libertyville

Gindo's Spice of Life - St. Charles

Happy Apple Pie - Oak Park

Life on Mars Goods - Chicago

Soul and Smoke - Evanston

South Side Blooms - Chicago

Morkes Chocolates - Palatine

Pickard China - Antioch

Soul and Smoke - Evanston

South Side Blooms - Chicago

Great Rivers Country (Northwest & Southwest Illinois)

Ardor Breads and Provisions - Peoria

Aria's Cookies & Confections LLC - East Alton

Black Band - Peoria

Boetje's Mustard - Rock Island

Forgottonia Brewing - Macomb

Galena Bakehouse - Galena

Galena Spoon Company - Galena

JK Williams - Peoria

Marie's Wood Carvings - Stockton

Old Herald Brewery and Distillery - Collinsville

Three Rivers Community Farm - Elsah

Yeni's Palarte Mexican Ice Cream - Peoria Heights

Trails to Adventure (Southern Illinois)

Big Muddy Peddler - De Soto

Bryn's Cookie Bin - Mt. Vernon

Davis Pastry - Anna

StarView Vineyards - Cobden

Land of Lincoln (Central Illinois)

Ace Sign Company and Sign Museum - Springfield

Joe Sippers Cafe - Effingham

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you