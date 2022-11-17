Rockton's Dairyhäus part of the diverse 2022 Illinois Makers class

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that 30 small businesses — or "makers" — have been recognized as part of the Illinois Made program.
Every year, the Illinois Office of Tourism picks an array of small businesses that illustrate hidden gems, experiences, and one-of-a-kind products that make Illinois a great place to explore.
"I couldn't be prouder to announce the 2022 Illinois Makers class—the most representative of our diverse state since the inception of the Illinois Made program," said Governor JB Pritzker.
"Here in Illinois, we have it all: stunning wood carvings, mouthwatering pastries, and the most delicious barbeque in the nation—all thanks to our small businesses. With Small Business Saturday just around the corner, I encourage all residents and visitors to check out the 30 latest Makers that make Illinois, Illinois. Congratulations, Illinois Makers Class of 2022!"
The 2022 Illinois Makers class of 236 includes 19 businesses owned by women and/or people of color.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our Illinois economy, and their distinctive products and experiences help make communities unique and provide locals and visitors alike with many reasons to explore our great state. We're excited to announce the new class of Illinois Makers just in time for Small Business Saturday on November 26," said Sylvia I. Garcia, Director of DCEO, which includes the Illinois Office of Tourism.
"We are thrilled to have the most diverse group of new Illinois Makers this year, who offer products made in Illinois and that highlight their craft, history and unique experiences."
2022 List:
Chicago & Beyond (Chicago & surrounding suburbs)
Arcely's Bakery - Melrose Park, Franklin Park, Villa Park, and Cicero
Atrevete Confections - Montgomery
Chocolate Inspirations - Roselle
Dairyhäus - Rockton
Dangela's Dumplings - Libertyville
Gindo's Spice of Life - St. Charles
Happy Apple Pie - Oak Park
Life on Mars Goods - Chicago
Soul and Smoke - Evanston
South Side Blooms - Chicago
Morkes Chocolates - Palatine
Pickard China - Antioch
Great Rivers Country (Northwest & Southwest Illinois)
Ardor Breads and Provisions - Peoria
Aria's Cookies & Confections LLC - East Alton
Black Band - Peoria
Boetje's Mustard - Rock Island
Forgottonia Brewing - Macomb
Galena Bakehouse - Galena
Galena Spoon Company - Galena
JK Williams - Peoria
Marie's Wood Carvings - Stockton
Old Herald Brewery and Distillery - Collinsville
Three Rivers Community Farm - Elsah
Yeni's Palarte Mexican Ice Cream - Peoria Heights
Trails to Adventure (Southern Illinois)
Big Muddy Peddler - De Soto
Bryn's Cookie Bin - Mt. Vernon
Davis Pastry - Anna
StarView Vineyards - Cobden
Land of Lincoln (Central Illinois)
Ace Sign Company and Sign Museum - Springfield
Joe Sippers Cafe - Effingham