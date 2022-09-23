Rockton traffic accident sends driver to hospital with serious injuries

ROCKTON — Around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, Rockton Fire officials were dispatched to a traffic accident at North Main and Gleasman Roads just South of the intersection.
Once they arrived, officials found a vehicle that sustained very heavy damage.
The single occupant and driver was out of the vehicle and paramedics quickly moved them to an ambulance for treatment.
Preliminary investigations showed that the vehicle had left the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and their condition is not known at this time.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office was on the scene and the accident remains under investigation.