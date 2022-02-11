Rockton School District families ridiculed for mask stance, students without a mask placed in separate rooms

ROCKTON (WREX) — After battles over facemasks every day this week, some Rockton School District families are fed up. A handful of parents who spoke with 13 News say it's not a matter of right or wrong but a matter of choice.
Rockton School District 140 is requiring masks in school. Some students took a stand this week by going against the regulation.
On Monday students who arrived to Stephen Mack Middle School without a facemask were sent home, according to several district parents.
"They ended up kicking our kids out of school," said Natalie Moberg, a parent with three kids in the Rockton School District including two at Stephen Mack. "We went to the police station to see if they could help get our kids in school and they said they couldn't because it was a civil issue."
On Tuesday students who chose not to wear a mask were placed in a designated room with a supervisor.
"That's amazing; what they are doing and stuff. It's like a protest and kind of like making history and I wanted to be a part of the change and I wanted to show my beliefs as an American citizen," said Stephen Mack sixth grader Jordan Helgerson.
"I feel like the numbers are just going to keep growing," said Moberg when talking about the number of students coming to school without a face covering.
On Wednesday Helgerson decided to join the group and not wear a mask. She says more rooms were added. This time staff can be seen covering the door windows. Helgerson says she was treated differently.
"I have no clue why they would want to close the windows and stuff like that. I remember people walking by and looking at us like we were freaks," said Helgerson when describing her experience inside the classroom.
"That was really sad and I feel like they are almost punishing these kids for taking a stand and making a choice," said Moberg.
Students and parents say they're getting backlash and bullied for their stance on the issue.
On Thursday and Friday the school emailed parents saying school would be held remotely due to staffing issues.
"The school did the best they could, in my opinion, because it's new to them too," said Helgerson's mother Rachel Helgerson. "We figured out a new way to bring kids in with COVID. Now we need to figure out a new way to bring kids in with a choice."
"Look at the situation that is happening now, not two years ago, not a year ago, not 8 months ago, but the situation we are all in now," said Moberg when describing what she hopes the Rockton Board of Education will do.
Students and parents alike are hoping the Rockton Board of Education will listen.
13 News contacted Stephen Mack and Rockton School District multiple times throughout the week for comment. 13 News was referred to District Superintendent Glenn Terry who has not returned our requests.
In an email sent to families Stephen Mack says it will hold school remotely again on Monday. The rest of the district will continue in-person learning.
There will be a special called board meeting on Monday night. The board's president says it could lead to a change in the school's reopening plan.