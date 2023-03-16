Rockton, Roscoe Fire and Police Departments to compete in 'Battle of the Badges' blood drive

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — The Rockton Fire Protection District and the Rockton Police Department will compete in a "Battle of the Badges" blood drive on March 20.
The drive will benefit the Rock River Valley Blood Center and run from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Both departments invite the community to donate blood to help save lives and gain bragging rights for the village or city that receives the most donations.
The Rock River Valley Blood Center is a community blood center and is the only provider of blood products and services to Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton, Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside, Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Harvard, Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville and Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, SwedishAmerican Hospital, SwedishAmerican Regional Cancer Center, SwedishAmerican Medical Center-Belvidere, Beloit Health System, Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, FHN-Freeport and Rochelle Community Hospital.