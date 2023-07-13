'Rockton Pride' continues its support by creating a safe space for LGBTQ community

ROCKTON — Following a drag queen event at Rockton's Talcott Library being moved virtually, one supporter group is not letting its spirits down.
The group ‘Rockton Pride’ took off last month following the ‘show support’ rally at Talcott Library.
Now group leaders want people to know they have created a safe space for everyone in the LGBTQ community.
“It was crucial for us to gather everyone in one space under one organization and so Rockton Pride is a great opportunity to do that,” says Co-Founder Jessica Green.
While the group was expecting an in person event to be held at the library on Friday July 14th,
Organizers and supporters agree a virtual event is going to be less threatening to people's safety.
While the group says they will continue fighting for events like this to happen, the drag community still deserves to be represented.
“It's just an important step in the right direction. For representation at our library, in our community, and as a symbol of how things are changing and we need to become more inclusive and accepting,” Green adds.
The group says they will continue bringing LGBTQ people, allies, and the drag community together to celebrate visibility and representation.
Rockton Pride is meeting at the Village Green Park Pavilion in Rockton from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.