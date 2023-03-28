Rockton Police Sergeant's use of force found 'justified' in November 2022 incident

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley has found that the City of Rockton Police Department Sergeant Heintz's use of force was justified as he acted reasonably and lawfully during a November 2022 incident.

On November 17, 2022, Rockton Police Sergeant Benjamin Heintz was patrolling the Walmart parking lot at 4781 East Rockton Road in Rockton, Ilinois.

Sergeant Heintz was driving a "marked" squad car and wearing his police uniform.

While patrolling the lot, an individual flagged him down and told him that a female had stolen items from Walmart and was loading them in her her car.

The individual pointed towards a green SUV parked in the lot.

Sergeant Heintz drove closer to the SUV and saw the license plate. He was familiar with the plate number based on prior events.

Sergeant Heintz also recognized the man in the driver's seat of the SUV as Austin Levitski based upon reviewing Walmart video footage of recent thefts from the store.

Sergeant Heintz was aware that Levitski had at least three felony arrests warrants and another warrant issued in Wisconsin.

At the time, Levitski's three warrants were for three different retail thefts that happened on November 7, 10, and 16.

The green SUV was registered to the woman with Levitski, who was later identified as Melody I. Gackstatter.

As Sergeant Heintz was pulling up to the the green SUV, he saw Gackstatter taking items out of a cart and putting them into the trunk.

The green SUV was backed into a parking place.

Sergeant Heintz parked his squad car in front of the green SUV to try and prevent it from being able to drive away.

His driver's side bumper was in front of the green SUV as he activated his emergency lights and got out of the car.

Sergeant Heintz commanded the driver of the green SUV to exit the car. He positioned himself in front of the green SUV near the driver's side.

Sergeant Heintz described the incident in a statement:

"I could see Levitski's face and he looked panicked. His hands dropped out of my line of sight behind the dashboard. Based on my training and the current situation, when I could no longer see Levitski's hands, I was concerned that he may have access to and be searching for a weapon... I drew my department-issued service weapon and pointed it at Levitski. I loudly ordered him to step out of the vehicle and told him he was under arrest. At no time did Levitski comply with my lawful demands."

"I saw the look on Levitski's face, as if he was thinking hard and readying himself for something... I then saw him turn the steering wheel toward myself. The vehicle accelerated quickly toward myself. At that moment, I believed Levitski was going to strike and run me over with the vehicle... At that time, I didn't believe I would be able to fully evade being struck by the vehicle."

"I discharged my duty weapon several times at Levitski through the driver's window, as I reasonably believed at that time that there were no other reasonable means to avert the imminent threat of the vehicle attempting to strike me and possibly killing me, or other bystanders."

Levitski and Gackstatter were later arrested after a vehicle pursuit.

After the arrest, Levitski stated to officers that he "didn't try running over a cop."

Levitski also said that he and Gackstatter were using heroin and crack a "couple hours" before the incidents are were probably "still a little faded. I probably wasn't in my right state of mind cause that's not in character for me at all. I'm not a violent person and I'd never try to attack a police officer."

Gackstatter said that the officer did tell them "stop" and "get out" and that after these statements were made, Levitski put the car in drive and left "speedily."

Sergeant Heintz fired his Glock model 17 Gen 5 black handgun, which had been loaded with a 17-round magazine with one in the chamber.

After the incident, there were 14 live cartridges in the magazine and one in the chamber.

After authorities searched the green SUV, they found two spent bullet fragments.

Based on the forensic evidence, Heintz fired his gun three times in the direction of where the green SUV Levitski was driving.

A bullet fired from Sergeant Heintz' firearm hit Levitski in the upper portion of his left arm.

Levitski was treated at a local hospital for his injuries and released.