Rockton officer-involved shooting at Roscoe Walmart, high-speed car chase prompt investigation

ROCKTON (WREX) — A Rockton Police Sergeant is on administrative leave after reports of an active shoplifting accident that sent authorities on a high-speed chase after two suspects.
Around 7:40 p.m. on November 17, Rockton Police Sergeant Ben Heintz of the Rockton Police Department was flagged down by a citizen outside of the Wal-Mart located on East Rockton Road in Roscoe.
The customer reported an active shoplifting incident in the parking lot.
Sergeant Heintz found the suspect and the suspect's car in the Wal-Mart parking lot.
The female suspect, Melody Gackstatter, was loading a cart full of merchandize into a car.
Austin Levitski was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car.
Sergeant Heintz came towards the car and ordered both suspects to exit the car.
Levitski switched to the driver's seat and put the car in drive while Sergeant Heintz was standing in front of the car.
Sergeant Ben Heintz put his hands out as the car was coming at him and touched the front hood area of the car.
As the car was speeding towards Sergeant Heintz. he sidestepped and fired three rounds at the car.
The car left the parking lot and continued to drive east on Rockton Road and then south on IL 251 from Rockton Road.
Sergeant Ben Heintz was joined by cars from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and the Roscoe Police Department in pursuit of Levitski.
Levitski's car continued south on IL 251 speeding to over 100 MPH.
The car turned from IL 251 near the area of Forest Hills Road, eventually crashing into a garage near 11203 Dorothea Avenue in Machesney Park.
Levitski ran away before being tazed by officers.
Both Levitski and Gackstatter were both arrested shortly after the crash.
Officials found that Levitski was injured with a gunshot wound to the arm.
He was taken to Javon Bea MercyHealth Hospital.
Task Force investigators are in the preliminary portion of the investigation.
Task Force officers are gathering information by interviewing witnesses, collecting scene and video evidence and obtaining the officer's body and dashboard camera footage.
This is a developing story. The video footage will not be released until the investigation has ended.