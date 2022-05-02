Rockton man one step closer to life-saving surgery

ROCKTON (WREX) – It's been roughly a year since Joseph Beard first spoke with 13 News about his condition.
Beard lives with STAT3 Gain of Function Disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes his immune system to work in overdrive.
It's led to organ failure, putting Beard on dialysis for the better part of six years now.
Through all of this adversity, Beard does his best to stay positive.
"I think I'm pretty stable. Thank God that I haven't got any worse," Beard said.
Beard has been on a mission over the last couple years, looking toward a chance, albeit not a guarantee, at beating this disease.
As of now, Beard is working toward approval for a experimental procedure at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
A triple transplant. Kidney, liver and bone marrow.
Beard is in need of living donors for this surgery, which as of a couple months ago, he checked the liver donor off the list.
His wife Hayley.
"I was very excited. I just knew in my heart that it's meant to be and I'm excited to be able to do this for him," Hayley Beard said.
Joseph and Hayley live in Rockton, raising their two young dauthers.
7-year-old Elsie and 5-year-old Molly.
On top of all the challenges Joseph faces day to day, his youngest daughter has been going through her own medical journey over the last year.
"She has VUR which is kidney reflux. She ended up having a procedure at the end of March and it went well," Hayley Beard said.
"She's still on a prophylactic and antibiotic. We're working on a few more things with her but overall she's doing much better."
Regardless of what this family goes through and who specifically is overcoming adversity, the Beard family stays together, in both love and faith, to push through everything.
"It's just like there's always another bump in the road. Every night when I go to sleep I just pray that we have the strength to get through the next," Joseph Beard said.
"I've seen Joey fight through so much. If I have a couple months of hard time with recovering, it's not even compared to what he has fought through and he is an inspiration to me as well," Hayley Beard said.
A fundraiser for the Beard family is being held at Roscoe Methodist Church Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
If you want to follow Joseph's Journey, click here.