Rockton man identified, pronounced dead after van crashes into tree

ROCKFORD — A man was pronounced dead in Rockford Tuesday morning after his van crashed into a tree.
On February 21 around 5:00 a.m., Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a traffic crash in the 11300 block of North Rockton Avenue.
When Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they saw that a white van had crashed into a tree.
The driver and only occupant of the van, a 39-year-old male, was found unresponsive.
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called to to the scene at 5:51 a.m. and pronounced the man dead.
The man has been identified as 39-year-old Rockton resident Matthew Brown.
Preliminary autopsy findings show that Brown died from blunt trauma of the head due to a motor vehicle crash.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash.