Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice and sleet
accumulations up to a half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute and
likely will impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Rockton man identified, pronounced dead after van crashes into tree

  Updated
ROCKFORD — A man was pronounced dead in Rockford Tuesday morning after his van crashed into a tree.

On February 21 around 5:00 a.m., Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a traffic crash in the 11300 block of North Rockton Avenue.

When Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they saw that a white van had crashed into a tree.

The driver and only occupant of the van, a 39-year-old male, was found unresponsive.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called to to the scene at 5:51 a.m. and pronounced the man dead.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Rockton resident Matthew Brown.

Preliminary autopsy findings show that Brown died from blunt trauma of the head due to a motor vehicle crash. 

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash.