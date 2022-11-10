Rockford's temporary Hard Rock Casino celebrates one year of business

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A year ago marked the first day people in Rockford could gamble at a casino, and a year later the casino has proved itself to be beneficial to the community.
"It surpasses all of our expectations and I think it has made everyone in Rockford very proud," said Tom McNamara, the Mayor of Rockford.
It's temporary location on 610 N. Bell School Road has been a home for visitors, and for people who even come from different states.
"Well, we like it, "said Judy Karsten, from Iowa. "It's a lot closer to our home, we used to go farther, like in Iowa, and then when this building was built, we decided to come, and it was everything they said it was."
Still a year later, the casino continues to play an intricate role in the community through monetary funding to local organizations.
"They have also donated more than $100,000 in their first year to local non-profits including the Coronado Theatre, The Family Peace Center, Rockford Promise and so much more," McNamara said.
In just one year the casino generated over 53 million dollars in revenue, over 10 million dollars in gaming tax and over 400,000 admissions.
One interesting fact about the casino is its creative design and building process. According to Mayor Tom McNamara, the casino was built by men and women who are skill trade workers and were assisted by minority group contractors.
Through the casino's revenue in its first year, McNamara also says students in the state line benefited in a more educational way.
"More than 200 kids right now are attending Northern Illinois University tuition free!", he said. "That would not be possible without what the city is getting from the temporary casino."
Local businesses like Gerry's Pizza also benefited from the success of the temporary location by seeing more faces on a daily basis.
"At first it was mainly the workers that did construction and the security", said Jada Witek, a server at the pizza restaurant. "They now order from us probably like three times a week, so we do get a ton of business from the casino."
The casino also celebrated their one-year anniversary by honoring veterans one day before Veteran's Day.