Rockford's St Patrick's Day Parade street closure information

ROCKFORD — The Irish Marching Society annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will step off at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
The parade will set up at 7th Street and 4th Avenue, continue north on 7th Street to State Street, west to Water Street, and north where the parade will disperse.
Here are the ways traffic will be rerouted or impacted:
- Street closures start at 1:30 p.m. and smaller streets that intersect the route will also be closed during the time period.
- Police traffic control on arterials such as 2nd, 3rd, 6th, and 7th will allow traffic to cross periodically, but traffic is urged to find alternate routes.
- Be advised that the Rockford Park District will be hosting a volleyball tournament at the UW Health Sports Factory, as well as the IKWF Wrestling Tournament at BMO Center.
- Parking may be limited
- Please allow extra time in reaching your destination