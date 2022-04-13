Rockford's Saturn Park to be renamed in recognition of Jim Keeling

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday night to officially rename Saturn Park.
It's now called Keeling Trailhead Park in recognition of Jim Keeling. The park is located along the Perryville Path Trail System which Keeling helped create almost 20 years ago.
The path system is used by walkers, runners and cyclists alike.
"It's a great honor to have a park named for a family and it's very humbling. It's a little bit awkward for me to speak to it; but I really like the fact that they chose to name it Trailhead Park," said Keeling. "I always enjoyed working with the park district on different projects starting with an idea and leading to new and exciting facilities for the community."
Thanks to Keeling's ideas and planning, Rockfordians will be able to use this park for years to come.
“Jim has worked collaboratively and selflessly to improve the quality of life for all citizens, especially our youth and families. Thanks to Jim’s advocacy and fundraising efforts, thousands of citizens can improve their health and well-being by utilizing the Perryville Path; youth are introduced to the game of golf; tubing and snowboarding can take place in the heart of the city; the beauty inside and outside of the Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens campus is enjoyed year-round; people come from far and wide to take part in various sports or tournaments; and the community has a place to celebrate diversity at the Keeling-Puri Peace Plaza,” said Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners President Scott Olson.
Keeling first brought his skills to the Rockford Park District in 1990 when he proposed the Perryville Path with Sunil Puri. He was also a key leader in creating Sportscore Two.
Keeling Trailhead Park is under construction for its playground and plans to open a new playground. Those will be open sometime this spring.