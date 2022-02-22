Rockford's Public Works completes salting operations, will address needs on an individual basis

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Several school districts across the Stateline cancelled after school programs Tuesday due to icy and rainy conditions. Even a little bit of ice on the roadway can be dangerous.
Roads are drying out after the freezing rain Tuesday. Most roadways are heavily salted which seems to help as drivers slow down and turn.
"The preemptive salting, I think, is very important and staying on top of it throughout the day so that you don't have a flash freeze type of situation that occurs. I don't anticipate that happening throughout the night but there's no doubt going to be some slick spots throughout town," said Rockford Street and Transportation Superintendent Mitchell Leatherby.
Rockford Public Works says crews first began salting at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Leatherby says management planned hour by hour as the Winter Weather Advisory ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Leatherby says it could get icy when temperatures are above freezing but ground temperatures are below freezing.
He anticipates a gradual dip in temperatures in the evening and overnight which gives crews time to salt 65 square miles. He says he's more concerned of heavy amounts of rain.
"One thing we got going for us is we don't have standing snow on the ground right now. A lot of the drains, the inlets and the curb lines are not obstructed so there's a free flow of water able to drain off the roadways. Our primary concern is that the rain is going to wash away any residual salt that are on the roadways," explained Leatherby.
Leatherby says continuous salting is key to make sure ice doesn't get the chance to form on the road's surface. He says he would pull back on operations if conditions are too dangerous for crews to navigate. He doesn't think this time around is that severe. Drivers should still remain cautious through the night as some spots may be more slick than others.
"Just slow down. That's the number one thing that we always really try to hit on with drivers, especially when you are either directly behind, in front or when passing a plow truck. Just please slow down," advised Leatherby.