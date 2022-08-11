 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rockford's Phantom Regiment preparing for World Championships weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
PR 1
By Ethan Wiles

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a long summer full of bus trips, rehearsals and competitions, Rockford's Phantom Regiment have arrived in Indianapolis for the 2022 Drum Corps International World Championships. 

The three day competition is held annually at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The corps is currently slated in tenth place heading into the preliminary competition that started Thursday Morning.

Phantom Regiment performs Thursday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8:01 p.m. Eastern/7:01 p.m. Central.

The top twelve corps will perform in Finals, Saturday night.

Tickets are still on sale for the Drum Corps International World Championships or you can watch from home on Flomarching.com

Ethan Wiles

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

