Rockford's Phantom Regiment preparing for World Championships weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a long summer full of bus trips, rehearsals and competitions, Rockford's Phantom Regiment have arrived in Indianapolis for the 2022 Drum Corps International World Championships.
The three day competition is held annually at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The corps is currently slated in tenth place heading into the preliminary competition that started Thursday Morning.
Phantom Regiment performs Thursday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8:01 p.m. Eastern/7:01 p.m. Central.
The top twelve corps will perform in Finals, Saturday night.
Tickets are still on sale for the Drum Corps International World Championships or you can watch from home on Flomarching.com