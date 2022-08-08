 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest near
13.5 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rockford's oldest Catholic church condemned following lightning strike

  • Updated
Exterior St James Church
Will Ingalls

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a fire both deteriorated the inside of the building and injured three firefighters, Rockford's oldest Catholic church, St. James, now displays a yellow "Condemned: Do Not Enter" sign.

Condemned St James Sign

The church released a statement regarding the fire:

The Rockford Fire Department responded Monday morning to a commercial structure fire at 428 North Second Street. 

The units that arrived to the scene first reported smoke from the roof of the church.

The fire quickly upgraded to a 2nd alarm, and then a 3rd alarm after.

Flames were visible at the rear of the structure along the peak of the roof.

Firefighters entered the church off of North Second Street to gain access to the church's attic. 

Conditions inside the church deteriorated enough to cause firefighters to back out of the structure.

During this evacuation, three firefighters were injured, transported to a local hospital, and reported to be in stable conditions. 

The fire was brought under control within an hour. Fire crews remained on the scene for the next three hours to extinguish small fires trapped under the roof and within attic insulation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

400 North Second Street

