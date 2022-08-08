Rockford's oldest Catholic church condemned following lightning strike

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a fire both deteriorated the inside of the building and injured three firefighters, Rockford's oldest Catholic church, St. James, now displays a yellow "Condemned: Do Not Enter" sign.
The church released a statement regarding the fire:
The Rockford Fire Department responded Monday morning to a commercial structure fire at 428 North Second Street.
The units that arrived to the scene first reported smoke from the roof of the church.
The fire quickly upgraded to a 2nd alarm, and then a 3rd alarm after.
.@RockfordFire is on scene of a structure fire at 400 North Second Street.— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) August 8, 2022
Flames were visible at the rear of the structure along the peak of the roof.
Firefighters entered the church off of North Second Street to gain access to the church's attic.
Conditions inside the church deteriorated enough to cause firefighters to back out of the structure.
During this evacuation, three firefighters were injured, transported to a local hospital, and reported to be in stable conditions.
The fire was brought under control within an hour. Fire crews remained on the scene for the next three hours to extinguish small fires trapped under the roof and within attic insulation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.