Rockford's new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino announces official groundbreaking date

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is one step closer to opening their new campus.
On Wednesday, the entertainment company announced they will break ground on their permanent Rockford location on September 28 at 1:00 p.m.
13 WREX has been covering this story since Rockford leaders first announced their plan to bring a casino to the region.
Since the temporary campus opened in November of 2021, 300 employees have been working at the casino's location located at E. State Street and N. Bell School Road.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara spoke at the ribbon cutting of the temporary casino, teasing what the permanent location would mean for Rockford and the local economy.
"When you look at this amazing development, you hired local Rockfordians, you followed through, you used local contractors, local minority contractors and you did it so well, I just want to say thank you to your commitment to our community," McNamara said.
President and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) John Groh called the temporary casino "a demand generator" that would boost the economy.
During the casino's first 22 days in operation, more than $4 million in revenue was generated, as reported by the Illinois Gaming Board.
In January 2022, Geno Lafrate was officially named president of the casino.
“When I entered the casino industry two decades ago, Rockford was already well into its quest for a casino,” Lafrate said. “The City’s passion, pursuit and energy paid off, and I am excited to lead Hard Rock in being an active member of this community for years to come.”
In late January 2022, the Illinois Gaming Board voted 4 to zero to grant a license to 815 Entertainment and Hard Rock for a permanent casino.
By March 2022, the casino had brought in more than $15 million in profits and paid more than $900,000 to the City of Rockford in taxes.
In May 2022, Lafrate reported that he is "pursuing the opportunity to build the hotel at the same time as the casino."
"Whether it's the park district or whether it's a great concert at the Coronado or a festival, we have a lot of those too; there's always a need for additional hotel rooms in Rockford and we just think having it a part of the facility just makes our facility that much better and compliments Rockford," said Lafrate.
On September 7, 2022, a Hard Rock spokesperson issued a statement regarding being able to start site work a week later: “The Illinois Gaming Board has given us approval to commence site work. The City of Rockford issued a permit that aligns with that approval only. We continue to work with the Gaming Board on the remainder of the process to seek complete approval that will allow us to construct our permanent facility.”
The excitement surrounding the groundbreaking has been years in the making, never able to be outshone by the iconic Hard Rock guitar seen 100 feet in the air from the highway.