 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
becoming northwest this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rockford's Mayor provides update on damage and city's response following Friday's severe storms

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD -- Mayor Tom McNamara provided an update Saturday morning concerning the city's response to storm damage across Rockford due to Friday's severe storms.

According to McNamara...

• As of 8:30 a.m., there are approximately 3,800 Rockford households without power.

• There are many roadways still blocked by downed trees and power lines.

• Spring Creek between 2nd Street and Alpine Road is closed.

• Motorists should avoid Highcrest Road due to significant damage.

• We are working with ComEd to get power restored and downed power lines addressed as soon as possible.

If you must travel this morning, please allow extra time in case you need to be rerouted. If you see a downed power line, please do not go near it. Report it to ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661).

13 WREX is continuing to follow this developing story and will provide updates to this article as new information becomes available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com