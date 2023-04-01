Rockford's Mayor provides update on damage and city's response following Friday's severe storms

ROCKFORD -- Mayor Tom McNamara provided an update Saturday morning concerning the city's response to storm damage across Rockford due to Friday's severe storms.
According to McNamara...
• As of 8:30 a.m., there are approximately 3,800 Rockford households without power.
• There are many roadways still blocked by downed trees and power lines.
• Spring Creek between 2nd Street and Alpine Road is closed.
• Motorists should avoid Highcrest Road due to significant damage.
• We are working with ComEd to get power restored and downed power lines addressed as soon as possible.
If you must travel this morning, please allow extra time in case you need to be rerouted. If you see a downed power line, please do not go near it. Report it to ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661).
