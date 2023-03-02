Rockford's is proposing a HOME-ARP allocation plan

ROCKFORD — The City of Rockford has a new plan to help the residents of Rockford. That plan is under the HOME-ARP Allocation plan.
The American Rescue Plan (ARP) provides grants through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for HOME. HOME is an investment partnership program which will help reduce homelessness and increase housing stability.
The grant money which is just under $3.6 million will be allocated to help multiple people in the Rockford area.
"We're looking to take this just under 3.6 million and create a priority for victims fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, and sex trafficking," said Housing and Program Manager Sarah Brinkman. "The other audience would be for youth 18 to 25 that are facing housing instability."
Those that are homeless, or at risk of homelessness can also be assisted for finding affordable housing. Veterans and families that include a veteran family member will also be assisted.
The community will see quality, affordable units for families of all sizes and income ranges, supportive services, and inclusive shelter options.
The city administrative current needs are staffing for shelters and service provider agencies, a faster response time with assistance payments, and an improved relationship with property owners and tenants.
The funding that is being distributed will have to be used in seven years.
"The funding that we have has to be spent by 2030 so we have a good bit of time to use it," said Brinkman. "Typically when you develop affordable housing, you're trying to couple it with other funding like from our state financing agency or other sources."
City Council is expected to vote on March 20th, to pass and submit this plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by March 30th.
If you have any concerns or comments you can email Sarah.Brinkman@rockfordil.gov or send a written comment to 425 E. State St. Rockford, IL 61104. Comments will be taken until Thursday, March 9th at 5:00 p.m.
The whole allocation plan can be read right below or at rockfordil.gov