Rockford's Health And Services Department offers new grant program

ROCKFORD — The City of Rockford's Health and Human Services Department is accepting applications for a new grant program benefitting DeKalb, Winnebago, and Boone Counties.

The grant comes through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is available to non-profit agencies.

Funding is available to qualified provider entities for the purpose of executing CoC eligible activities that confront homelessness in the service area.

The total estimated amount of funding to be allocated this round is $2,248,776 for renewals, $220,672 Bonus Projects, and $315,246 for DV Bonus projects.

The city says the funds will help quickly get domestic violence victims a place away from their abusers.

The application deadline is August 25th.

Please send them electronically to angie.walker@rockfordil.gov or you can drop them off in person at 612 N. Church Street in Rockford, IL.

Anything received after that date/time will not be accepted.