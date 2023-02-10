Rockford's Hard Rock Casino sees boost in attendance and revenue compared to last year

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Casino brought in $5 million in gross gaming revenue last month.
This is the third time they have hit that mark and the third-highest monthly revenue ever for the business, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.
Illinois casinos are required by law to report admissions, tax allocation, and gross receipts monthly.
Last January, the Hard Rock Casino had 23,385 visitors, while this year the casino saw 44,643 people come through its doors. In January 2022, the gross revenue for the casino was $3,367.827 compared to $5,028,010 this year.
Hard Rock Casino president, Geno Iafrate, says there are several reasons why earnings for this January are higher than last year.
Some of these factors include warmer weather, lower Covid-19 numbers, and the familiarity the community now has with the casino. He also credits their staff with this success as well.
"We want to give a lot of credit to, you know, our nearly 300 team members that have been with us now since we opened," Iafrate said.
The playing tables and sportsbook are not available yet the Hard Rock Casino. Iafrate says this is because of the lengthly process required to get them.
"We're in a highly regulated industry. We work very closely with the IDB and we just have to work through the steps necessary," Iafrate said.
Hard Rock continues to use its temporary casino while the permanent location is under construction.