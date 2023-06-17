Rockford's first South Main Mercado promotes Hispanic culture and local business

ROCKFORD — The Ethnic Heritage Museum in Rockford held the inaugural South Main Mercado highlighting local businesses and Hispanic culture.
Committee member Cat Valdez Doyle says another goal of the event was to show representation and value within the South Rockford community.
"It was something that I didn't get to see growing up a lot in my community. I felt very isolated and so to be able to go out not just in my family events but to go out in my own community and see events where people celebrate the same things that I do is huge,” said Valdez Doyle.
Time was also taken to honor the Berumen family who started the first Mexican grocery store in Rockford in 1973.
5th Ward Alderman Gabrielle Torina delivered a proclamation officially recognizing June 17th as Berumen Family Day in Rockford.
South Main Mercado committee members are currently having discussions on what the future of the market will look like, possibly making it an annual event.
Vendors and community members present are asking for more opportunities to gather and celebrate in South Rockford.
'I feel like a lot of things are by City Market and by that area. It's pretty over there but it’s also a lot of pretty murals and stuff and stores and businesses down here. It would be nice to have people gather in these areas to get more familiar with everything,” said Marilyn Sarao, Owner of Marilyn's Boutique.