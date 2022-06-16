Rockford's first ever Robotics and Automation Expo held Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Business owners in the Rockford area got a unique look into the future of automation Thursday.
Rockford's first-ever Robotics and Automation Expo took place Thursday, hosted by the Small Business Development Center at the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
Experts and many different vendors gave demonstrations of robotics systems and shared ideas with business owners at the expo, held at the A-American Machine and Assembly in Rockford.
Edward Caceres, Director at the Rockford Small Business Development Center, says robotics is a crucial tool in increasing production.
"The secret to making your product cheaper is making a lot of them, but what if a 3-D printer can make them just in time for you," Caceres says. "You don't have to make a thousand just for one good price of one item. The idea is that, with all of these technologies, what you can do is enhance the production process and improve your return of investment."
The Rockford Chamber of Commerce plans to make the Robotics expo an annual event.