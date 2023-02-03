Rockford's Ethnic Heritage Museum unveils black baseball exhibit February 5

ROCKFORD — The Ethnic Heritage Museum is unveiling its newest exhibit highlighting Black baseball players and artwork inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on February 5.
On Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., the African American Gallery of the Ethnic Heritage Museum is unveiling its newest exhibit showcasing the careers of some of baseball's legendary players.
The event is free and open to all audiences, but donations are greatly accepted. Light refreshments will be served after the presentation.
The exhibit spotlights the Negro Baseball League and some of the players: Buck O'Neil, Josh Gibson, and Satchel Paige.
Women who played in the Negro League in the 1950s are also highlighted.
The Chicago Cubs section of the exhibit includes information on Fergie Jenkins, Billy Williams, and Ernie Banks, among others.
Out of Rockford, the exhibit will feature Robert "Smoki" Whitfiled.
Smoki started his career playing baseball for Rockford Central High and later became a recording artist and a famous Disney franchise actor.
The Black Baseball Players exhibit will be on display until the end of April.
All the signed artifacts artifacts on display are on loan from the Honorary Patrick Yarbrough, a retired judge who previously supervised the Juvenile Division for the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Winnebago County.
On Sunday, February 5 at 2:30 p.m., the Ethnic Heritage Museum will display the artwork created by the children of created by the Forest City chapter of Jack and Jill of America.
To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, each child in the organization made either a story collage or artwork showing a significant event during the Civil Rights Movement.
Each child presented their work and children voted on the best image from each age group.
The Museum will recognize the following winners:
- Pre-K to K: Mariah Wrenn
- 1st to 3rd: Ryleigh Dixon
- 4th to 5th: India Barnes
- 6th to 8th: Angel Goode
- All the Honorable Mention recipients