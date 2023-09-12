Rockford's Discovery Center to hold Bubble Festival September 23

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Saturday, September 23, families can enjoy the Discovery Center's 2023 Bubble Festival.

The Festival will host three live shows by professional bubble artist Ben Jimenez as well as a Bubble-Palooza playground after the show.

Jimenez's 30-minute bubble shows combine storytelling, science, magic, and bubble art.

Shows are at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are $3 for members, $5 for the general public (museum admission costs an extra $10), and free for children age 1 and younger.

Advance reservations can be made online at bit.ly/BubbleFestival2023 or by phone at 815-963-6769. Tickets will be available at the door, but sell out quickly.